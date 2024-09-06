Gender-Flipped Madame X Brings Romance, Murder, and a Heartbreaking Father-Daughter Relationship To Readers

Palmetto Publishing’s latest court drama reimagines a classic play

Charleston, SC, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed author John Mincarelli adds new layers of meaning to the classic play Madame X by Alexandre Bisson in his gender-flipped retelling, One Thing of Value. An exhilarating blend of romance, suspense, and drama, One Thing of Value offers a critical examination of masculinity and femininity where the emotional core of the story is the heartbreaking and inspirational relationship between a father and daughter.

Appointed to defend a man accused of murdering a policeman, Mary Karpinski grows determined to uncover her secretive client’s past. The accused refuses to give his name, and is identified on police documents solely by his scrawled X. With the help of the gruff, wise-cracking gumshoe Paul Rylance, Mary seeks to understand X’s turbulent history, one that begins in France during World War II with a forbidden romance, continues in New York’s bohemian Greenwich Village where a new love blossoms, and spirals downward in the anything goes, drug-fueled Rome of the 1960’s. As Mary works to mount a defense for her client, she learns things that will forever change the trajectory of her own life even as it determines the fate of Mr. X.

One Thing of Value will hold special appeal for anyone interested in retellings of classic literature as well as readers who love a good court room trial. The dynamic characters in One Thing of Value experience a whirlwind of emotions that will engage readers until the final moving page.

About the Author:

John Mincarelli has spent his life in pursuit of his cultural interests and now aims to captivate readers with his compelling stories. He obtained a B.A. in English literature from Wagner College and an M.A. in museum studies from NYU. As a professor of fashion merchandising, John imparted his knowledge internationally. His other works include Twice Forgiven and Give a Girl a Gun. He presently makes his home in Hudson Valley where he creates riveting drama and romance stories that explore humanity’s universal yearning for connection.

