U.S. 26/287 to reopen Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. over Togwotee Pass

Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance crew workers will reopen U.S. Highway 26/287 Friday at 7 a.m.

Motorists will be led through the area where the Fish Creek Fire has been most active near the highway, according to WYDOT area maintenance supervisor Mike Hitshew.

"WYDOT's Dubois maintenance crew will be piloting traffic through the fire between milepost 26 and milepost 29.8 tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.," Hitshew said. "This area is near the Fremont-Teton counties line."

Hitshew said WYDOT will look for traffic hazards, due to the fire, throughout the day.

"If it's clear Friday evening and Saturday evening, the road will stay open for the weekend," Hitshew said.

The lightning-caused Fish Creek Fire is located southwest of Togwotee Pass. It has grown to nearly 19,000 acres. Fire personnel said Friday the fire is 59 percent complete. Currently, 449 personnel are working on the fire, including eight hand crews, 14 engines, one dozer, 18 pieces of heavy equipment, and five helicopters.

Togwotee Pass on Sept. 6. WYDOT Photo.