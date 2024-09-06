2024 Excellence in AmeriCorps Awards Celebrates Outstanding Service and Impact

AmeriCorps commends awardees for their dedication to transforming communities through national service

Washington, DC, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, recognized four AmeriCorps members and two grantees in the State and National program for their excellence in service. Each year, AmeriCorps State and National recognizes programs and individuals for the Excellence in AmeriCorps Award that consistently supports its mission in the following categories: Impactful Service Award, Inclusive Service Award, Innovative Service Award and Lifetime of Service Award.

“These remarkable individuals and programs exemplify the very best of what AmeriCorps stands for—dedication, innovation, and a deep commitment to service. Their work is not only transforming lives but also strengthening the fabric of our communities,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “The 2024 Excellence in AmeriCorps Awards shine a spotlight on their extraordinary contributions and the enduring impact of national service.”

The Impactful Service Award is presented to Kathryn Yang from the Wisconsin Association for Homeless and Runaway Services at Pathfinders in Milwaukee. Kathryn's relentless advocacy for vulnerable youth and her work in combating homelessness and sexual exploitation have made a lasting impact on her community.

The Inclusive Service Award goes to Rocky Mountain Youth Corps for their American Sign Language Inclusion Program, which has significantly enhanced accessibility and inclusivity for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in New Mexico.

Jeevanjot "JJ" Kapur of CultureAll in Iowa is recognized with the Innovative Service Award for his groundbreaking Open Book Project, which connects rural Iowans with diverse communities, fostering understanding and digital inclusion.

Karen Baker, Executive Director of Yolo Food Bank, receives the Lifetime of Service Award in recognition of her decades-long commitment to service and her leadership in disaster preparedness and community resilience.

The Outstanding AmeriCorps Disaster Response Team Award is awarded to the Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa for their exemplary disaster response efforts, consistently supporting communities in times of need across the Midwest and beyond.

Juliet Vibert, Disaster Corps Manager at SBP, is honored with the Excellence in Disaster Services Leadership Award for her outstanding leadership and dedication to training and deploying AmeriCorps members during critical disaster responses.

The Native and Indigenous Leadership in Service Award is presented to the Chinle Chapter of the Navajo Nation for their transformative initiatives in health, infrastructure, and disaster relief, making a profound difference in their community.

Since the first class of AmeriCorps members pledged to “get things done for America” nearly 30 years ago, more than 1.3 million Americans have served. Every year, thousands of AmeriCorps members prepare students for success, rebuild communities and revitalize cities, support veterans transitioning from military to civilian life, fight the opioid epidemic, preserve public lands, strengthen the workforce and so much more.

Now in its 10th year, the Excellence in AmeriCorps Awards honor the outstanding and innovative State and National programs, members, and alumni tackling our nation’s most pressing challenges.

Learn more about these AmeriCorps State and National at AmeriCorps.gov/ASN.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/Serve.

