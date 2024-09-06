Gov. Reynolds, Iowa Department of Education award nearly $4 million in charter school start-up and expansion grants

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education today announced that 11 charter schools will receive a total of nearly $4 million in grant funding through the Iowa Charter Start-Up and Expansion Grant program. The grants will support new charter schools as they prepare for future operation as well as existing high-performing charter schools to improve or expand their classroom and course offerings.

“Public charter schools provide yet another school choice for parents and guardians looking for the education that’s best suited for their children’s abilities and needs,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “I applaud these industrious charter school administrators, board members and community leaders for expanding educational opportunities for students and families in their local communities.”

Charter schools are tuition-free, independently operated public schools that operate separately from their local school district. Public charter schools have their own board of directors and have the ability to design their curriculum and classrooms to meet specific educational objectives. Some specialize in areas such as career pathways, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and providing at-risk youth with resources and opportunities to succeed in the classroom.

“Education opportunity is an important part of a world-class education system that sees every child, meets them where they are, and provides them what they need to realize their incredible potential,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “We commend the awardees for their commitment to serving students, families, and communities alongside educators across Iowa.”

The following newly authorized charter schools will receive awards of up to $500,000 that can be used to secure school facilities and transportation options, evidence-based curriculum, technology needs for the classroom and equipment for career and technical education classrooms:

CIVICA Elementary Charter School, Cedar Rapids

CIVICA Elementary Charter School, Des Moines

Empowering Excellence Charter School, Cedar Rapids

Great Oaks High School and Career Center, Des Moines

Quest Forward Charter School, Cedar Rapids

Quest Forward Charter School, Des Moines

The following high-performing, existing charter schools will receive awards of $200,000 that can be used to expand career and technical education programming, increase career pathway opportunities and equip classrooms due growing enrollment or expansion into additional grades:

Choice Charter School, Union

Hamburg Charter School, Hamburg

Horizon Science Academy, Des Moines

West Central Charter High School, Maynard

Storm Lake Charter School, Storm Lake

All charter schools authorized by the Iowa State Board of Education were eligible to apply for Iowa Charter Start-Up and Expansion Grant funds. Charter schools intending to open on or after August 2024 were eligible to apply for up to $500,000 in start-up funds. All charter schools that were open before August 2024 were eligible to apply for up to $200,000 in expansion grants.

Funds for the Iowa Charter Start-Up and Expansion Grant program are provided through State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Additional information on the Iowa Charter Start-Up and Expansion Grant program can be found on the Iowa Department of Education’s Charter School page.