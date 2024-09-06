VANTAGE® TO HIGHLIGHT REACH-COMPLIANT SURFACE TREATMENT SOLUTIONS FOR AEROSPACE APPLICATIONS AT SURFAIR CONGRESS

Vantage will present its portfolio of surface solutions and pretreatments that can help customers meet and exceed environmental, health, and safety standards at SURFAIR Congress at Le Bellevue Congress Centre in Biarritz, France on September 24 – 26, 2024.

With more than 40 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, Vantage manufactures REACH-compliant solutions suitable for a range of substrates and composite compatibility. Portfolio highlights include hexavalent chromium replacements and coating removal advancements, as well as products that can aid in the reduction of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

“We work closely with our customers and partners to help them achieve and exceed their environmental, health, safety, and quality standards,” says Tom Giese, Executive Vice President, Performance Solutions. “SURFAIR Congress offers us a valuable platform to highlight our achievements and ongoing advancements in aerospace surface treatment technologies.”

Vantage will also feature other key products in its portfolio including:

IPR™ 9323 Immersion Paint Remover – An European Union (EU) REACH-compliant immersion paint stripper for landing gear, wheels, and components that performs well at lower operating temperatures.

B&B™ 3095 Aircraft Paint Remover – A highly thickened, low-odor hydrogen peroxide activated paint remover effective at removing multiple paint layers and chromated and non-chromated primers and topcoats. It is ready-to-use, clings to vertical and inverted surfaces and has an 18-month shelf life.

BIOACT™ 280 Wax Remover – A bio-based cleaner used for removing masking wax and fixturing compounds that replaces chemicals like perchloroethylene (PERC), trichloroethylene (TCE), and hot oil products. It holds an 18-24+ month bath life.

iTPC™ 37 Remover Inhibited Temporary Protective Coating Remover – A ready to use inhibited, water-based cleaning solution formulated to remove strippable temporary protective coatings (TPCs). It is safe on both painted and unpainted aircraft surfaces, acrylics, polycarbonates, elastomers, and some composites.

*qualified indicates meeting military standards and / or meeting specifications set forth by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

About Vantage Surface Treatment Technologies: Solutions for Every Surface.

As a global supplier of qualified cleaning and surface preparation solutions, Vantage Surface Treatment Technologies supports its customers with Solutions for Every Surface including a complete range of surface treatment products for the aerospace, defense, electronics and precision cleaning industries. Through a process-driven, consultative and collaborative approach, the business helps its customers meet and exceed goals for profitability, quality and environmental, health and safety standards. Learn more at: vantagesurfacetreatment.com or contact VPMInfo@vantagegrp.com for more information.

® ™ indicates a registered mark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. ("Vantage") or a subsidiary of Vantage in the United States and certain other countries.

Louise Adhikari Vantage Specialty Chemicals +1 312 863 0798 louise.adhikari@vantagegrp.com

