Ilham Aliyev met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment in Cernobbio

On September 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and co-chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the city of Cernobbio, Italy.

Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih conveyed greetings from the supreme leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the minister to extend his own regards to the supreme leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih fondly recalled his visits to Azerbaijan and his meetings with the head of state.

During their conversation, they discussed cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the energy sector, including the activities of the Saudi Arabian company Acwa Power. Discussions included the ongoing construction of the region's largest wind power station in Azerbaijan, which is expected to be operational by the end of next year. It was emphasized that joint activities are in line with the agreement between Acwa Power and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy to establish the country's first 200 MVA storage capacity, anticipated to be completed by COP29.

The meeting also highlighted Acwa Power's interest in collaborating on the export of green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe. It was noted that the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and Acwa Power are working on wind energy projects in the Caspian Sea, which are expected to support green energy exports in the future.