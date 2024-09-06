Danville Music Unveils Exclusive Expansion of Gibson Les Pauls in the Bay Area

Danville, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danville, California -

Danville Music has announced an exciting expansion of its Gibson Les Paul guitars collection. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Danville Music is a leading musical instrument store catering to musicians of all levels. The store has enriched its already extensive inventory with select models from Gibson, one of the most prestigious guitar brands.

The Gibson Les Paul collection at Danville Music blends tradition and innovation and can be viewed online at https://danvillemusic.com/collections/gibson-electric-guitars. Those interested will find iconic pieces like the Gibson Custom Shop 1959 Les Paul Standard Reissue Murphy Lab Ultra Heavy Aged – Kindred Burst and the Gibson Custom Shop Kirk Hammett 1989 Les Paul Custom Murphy Lab Aged Nitro – Ebony. Customers can explore both in-stock and out-of-stock items within this collection, all available for viewing and purchase through the dedicated page.

Adam Schuman, co-owner of Danville Music, shared his thoughts on the new collection: "The Gibson Les Paul is a legendary instrument, cherished by musicians and rockers worldwide. We are thrilled to offer these guitars to our customers. Each model represents a piece of musical history coupled with premium craftsmanship. This collection further solidifies our dedication to providing high-quality instruments to our community."

The selection includes both new and used models, catering to various price points. Shoppers can explore a wide range of price options with the highest-priced guitar listed at $10,699.00. Current and potential customers can filter these models by features, best-selling status, alphabetical order, price, and date added.

Cameron Brochier, co-owner of Danville Music, emphasized their inclusive approach: "By adding to our Gibson Les Paul collection, we aim to serve both collectors and active musicians. Our goal is to offer something valuable for everyone, regardless of their playing level or budget. Purchasing a Gibson Les Paul from our store means investing in an instrument that will stand the test of time."

Danville Music isn't limited to selling guitars. Their offerings include electric and acoustic guitars from other well-known brands like PRS, Fender, Suhr, and Tom Anderson. Customers can also find bass guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, drums, ukuleles, cases, gig bags, microphones, and various band and orchestra instruments. More details can be found on their website.

The company also provides instrumental rental services, lessons, and repair facilities. A dedicated web page makes it easy for customers to request instrument rentals or gather information about available lessons. Details about their expert repair services are also readily accessible online, allowing musicians to maintain their gear in top condition.

Another key feature on the Danville Music website is detailed information about their product archives, where customers can discover historical models and rare finds. This helps musicians supplement their instrument purchases with deeper context and knowledge about their chosen piece.

Their presence on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube serves as a valuable resource for both promotional content and community engagement. Through these channels, Danville Music stays connected with its customer base, providing updates, tips, and highlights on various products. Their rental services and those interested in lessons can find more information on their website.

Danville Music remains dedicated to enhancing its offerings and fostering a supportive environment for musicians. This latest collection of Gibson Les Paul guitars highlights their ongoing efforts to provide top-tier musical instruments and services. Interested customers can explore the collection and learn more about the company's extensive range of products on their website.

The addition of the Gibson Les Paul collection reflects Danville Music's commitment to quality and its ongoing effort to meet the diverse needs of musicians. Schuman and Brochier's enthusiasm for expanding their inventory ensures that Danville Music will continue to be a valuable resource for both new and experienced musicians.

