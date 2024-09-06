Two-Way Traffic Shift Scheduled on S.D. Highway 37 North of Mitchell

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024

Contact:

Anna Rywelski, Mitchell Area Project Engineer, 605-933-1428

MITCHELL, S.D. – Beginning Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, two-way traffic will be shifted into the northbound lanes of S.D. Highway 37, north of Mitchell. In addition to southbound lane closures on Highway 37, a closure will also be in place at East 54th Street near the Highway 37 and National Guard Road intersection.

East 54th Street traffic will be diverted to East 38th Street throughout the reconstruction of the Highway 37 and National Guard Road intersection. National Guard Road to the west of Highway 37 will not be closed at any time. National Guard Road to the east of Highway 37 will be closed, with access maintained for local traffic.

This work is part of a larger project that will reconstruct Highway 37 in Mitchell from Main Street to National Guard Road. Motorists should be prepared for delays and a 12-foot width restriction through this area. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment through the work zone. Motorists should expect congestion, slower speeds, and turning traffic.

For additional details, visit the project website at dot.sd.gov/mitchell-hw37-pcn-05uy. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “MITCHELL37” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

