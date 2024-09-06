Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer Celebrates The Big Game and Takes Over College Football With Epic Nationwide Tailgate Tour

Pre-Game and Celebrate the Biggest Rivalries in College Football with Real American Beer, Games, BBQ, and Prizes at Top Schools Across the US.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer , co-founded by wrestling legend and American icon Hulk Hogan, is kicking off its 2024 College Tailgate Tour. The Real American RV has been loaded up, and its first stop on the nationwide tour is September 7 in Michigan, as the Longhorns take on the Wolverines at “The Big House.” The tailgate will include bar takeovers, campus tours, ‘Dyeislife’ tournaments, and a massive party before the game. The Real American Beer College Tailgate Tour celebrates the passion, energy and spirit of college football, bringing fans together for an unforgettable experience.



"College football, cold beer, and a wild tailgate—now that’s what I call American, brother!” said Hulk Hogan. “We’re here to take tailgating to the next level, bringing fans together the Real American way.”

Select tour stops will feature Hulk Hogan himself, who will meet with fans and sign autographs. For the latest updates on the Real American Beer College Tailgate Tour, including event dates, locations, content, and special guest appearances, follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

Tailgate Tour Schedule:

Texas @ Michigan | September 7 | Ann Arbor, MI

| September 7 | Ann Arbor, MI Iowa @ Minnesota | September 21 | Minneapolis, MN

| September 21 | Minneapolis, MN Georgia @ Alabama | September 29 | Tuscaloosa, AL

| September 29 | Tuscaloosa, AL Florida @ Tennessee | October 12 | Knoxville, TN

| October 12 | Knoxville, TN Georgia @ Texas | October 19 | Austin, TX

| October 19 | Austin, TX LSU @ Florida | November 16 | Gainesville, FL

| November 16 | Gainesville, FL Michigan @ Ohio State | November 30 | Columbus, OH



“Real American Beer is tapping into the passion that unites college football fans coast to coast,” said Patrick Werksma, Chief Partnership Officer at Real American Beer. “For Real American Beer, the College Tailgate Tour is all about building a sense of community, enhancing game-day traditions, and solidifying its place as the go-to beer for tailgaters and sports fans alike.”

Don’t miss out on your chance to join the ultimate tailgate party! For more information about Real American Beer, visit therealamerican.com.

