Recovery AI, Backed by HandsOn Global Management, Launches AI-Backed Asset Recovery Platform

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery AI (or “The Company”), a Los Angeles based AI company, announced the launch and expansion of a proprietary, leading-edge AI platform that will allow for the analysis of large data sets obtained through discovery to aid law firms and their clients in asset recovery. The platform will be available to users for a monthly fee and should significantly reduce the time and effort needed to mine data obtained through litigation and discovery to identify potential enforcement targets. Through AI, large data sets will be combined, duplicates removed, gaps in data identified, and key information extracted. The Recovery AI platform features a chat-agent that enables natural language queries and learns from user interactions, becoming more effective at extracting meaningful insights over time. The platform, along with a team of data scientists and analysts, are positioned to support the legal industry with emerging solutions.



Recovery AI is a portfolio company of HandsOn Global Management, LLC (“HGM”), a family office focused on AI led SaaS and BPaaS companies, e-sport and gaming studios, and publishing and special situations.

"Every year, tens of billions of dollars are misappropriated, yet much of it remains uncollected, even after legal processes conclude. Our platform leverages AI to rapidly analyze the complex data between uncooperative debtors and recoverable assets. We are excited to now offer this powerful solution to the legal industry," said Jito Chadha, lead of AI investments for HGM.

Dennis Hranitzky, Head of the Sovereign Litigation and Global Asset Recovery Practices at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, expects that his clients will be among the first subscribers to this tool. After previewing the tool, Mr. Hranitzky’s initial tests were “impressive” and observed that “data analysis that used to take months and cost clients hundreds of thousands can now be done with literally the press of a button.”

About Recovery AI

Recovery AI is an advanced solution designed to safeguard your investments by leveraging artificial intelligence to detect anomalies and recover misappropriated assets. Our state-of-the-art platform integrates seamlessly with your financial operations, providing real-time analysis and actionable insights to ensure the integrity and security of your portfolio. With Recovery AI, you can confidently protect your assets and maximize returns in an increasingly complex financial landscape. For more information, visit www.rcvry.ai

