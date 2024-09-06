New Book Offers Lifeline to People With Anxiety and Panic Disorders

Palmetto Publishing’s latest release invites individuals on a journey to anxiety recovery

Charleston, SC, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For individuals who suffer from anxiety and panic attacks, a new self-help book is a path to recovery. The coping skills and exercises can lead you from anxiety to calm. Written by a licensed clinical social worker with almost 40 years of professional experience helping others and 15 years of personal experience walking through anxiety, Anxiety and Panic offers readers a path from anxiety to freedom.

Anxiety is not your fault, and it does not have to rule your life. If you’ve had enough of living in fear, then this book offers the tangible tools that will help you change your relationship with anxiety and panic for good. With actionable advice, practical exercises, and proven strategies that author Barbara Spaulding, LCSW, has used both in her professional practice and her personal journey out of the clutches of anxiety, Anxiety and Panic invites you to take your life back.

Anxiety and Panic can be of help to anyone who struggles with anxiety, panic and the cycles of negative worrying. The techniques are also available to counselors and coaches looking to offer sound symptom relief to their clients.

Anxiety and Panic is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: Find The Path Out From Anxiety With Barbara Spaulding, LCSW

Instagram: @barbspauldinglcsw

TikTok: barbaraspauldinglcsw

Website:www.anxietyandpanic.solutions

About the Author:

Barbara Spaulding, LCSW, has served as a counselor and life coach for almost 40 years. She graduated with her Master’s in Social Work from Loyola University and continued her education at the Family Institute of Chicago. She has led her own private practice group of counselors since the 90s. Her personal time is filled with family, friends, pets, various crafts, books, and exploring. Learn more about Barbara and her practice at her website: anxietyandpanic.solutions

Media Contact: Barbara Spaulding

barbspaulding@hotmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Barbara Spaulding

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.