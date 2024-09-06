New Leadership at Pinnacle Treatment Centers Set to Bring their Expertise to Medical and Clinical Care Across the Full Family of Companies

Mount Laurel, NJ, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers (PTC), a national leader in integrated addiction treatment services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Dennis, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, and Carin Kottraba, Ph.D., as Chief Clinical Officer. Together, they bring over 40 years of distinguished experience to Pinnacle's executive leadership team, are poised to enhance the quality of care provided, and prepared to drive excellence throughout all PTC substance use disorder treatment programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Dennis and Dr. Kottraba to our team," said Michael Lawler, CEO of Pinnacle Treatment Centers. "Their extensive experience, innovative approaches, and passion for individually-focused treatment will be instrumental as we look to advance care and raise the standard of care for all those who suffer with substance use disorders."

Dr. Dennis joins Pinnacle from his previous position as Chief Behavioral Health Officer at Optum Home and Community where he spearheaded numerous initiatives to enhance patient care, integrate advanced treatment methods, and strengthen community partnerships. He brings to Pinnacle an uncompromising passion for patient care and a remarkable level of expertise built on enhancing patient treatment and outcomes. Dr. Dennis’ track record of leadership has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to advancing excellence in healthcare. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine and an MBA in Healthcare Administration from the Zicklin School of Business. He is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.

Dr. Kottraba, renowned for her expertise in designing and managing large-scale treatment programs that address complex behavioral health and substance use disorder issues, will oversee the clinical operations and strategic development of Pinnacle's treatment programs. Her area of focus will include enhancing clinical practices, implementing innovative and evidence-based treatment methodologies, and ensuring the highest standards of care for individuals seeking support for mental health and substance use challenges. Dr. Kottraba brings over two decades of experience in developing large-scale mental health and substance use disorder programs and holds a dual Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and Industrial Organizational Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology. Her career is marked by a commitment to evidence-based practices and a deep understanding of the multifaceted nature of mental health and substance use disorders.

"I am honored to be selected to lead such a dedicated and compassionate medical team, and I am excited for the possibilities we can bring to light as we work together,” Dr. Dennis stated, while Dr. Kottraba expressed similar sentiments, “I look forward to working with the talented team at Pinnacle to continue developing and expanding programs that make a real difference in the lives of those we serve."

Both new executives are keen to leverage their expertise to further Pinnacle's commitment to treating substance use disorders innovatively and holistically. Their appointment underscores Pinnacle Treatment Centers' ongoing commitment to organizational advancement and excellence in the compassionate, effective treatment of substance use disorders.



About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers operates over 140 community-based programs and facilities in nine states, offering a full continuum of care that includes Detoxification, Residential, Outpatient, Medication-Assisted Treatment, Partial-Hospitalization Programs, and Recovery Houses. Dedicated to providing affordable, accessible, and comprehensive care, Pinnacle treats more than 35,000 people daily, supporting individuals and families impacted by addiction.

