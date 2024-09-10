Automotive Engine Oil Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Engine Oil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive engine oil market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $41.47 billion in 2023 to $43.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased car ownership, growth of automotive industry, growing urbanization, consumer awareness on maintenance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Engine Oil Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive engine oil market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $54.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electric vehicle adoption, stringent emission standards, advanced engine technologies, sustainable and bio-based lubricants, digitalization in automotive maintenance.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Engine Oil Market

The increasing demand for carrier vehicles from small and medium scale enterprises is significantly driving the growth of the automotive engine oil market. The carrier vehicles are lightweight commercial vehicles used to carry goods. The production of lightweight commercial vehicles is increasing globally. This incremental increase in the production of light commercial vehicles (carrier vehicles) will invariably increase the demand for automotive engine oil to be used in them.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Automotive Engine Oil Market Share?

Key players in the automotive engine oil market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Valvoline Inc., Fuchs Petrolub SE, Castrol Ltd., Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, BP plc, TotalEnergies SE, Sinopec Group.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Automotive Engine Oil Market Growth?

Advancements in technology have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive engine oil market. Major companies operating in the automotive engine oil sector are focused on bringing advancements in energy-efficient engine oils to meet consumer demand.

How Is The Global Automotive Engine Oil Market Segmented?

1) By Grade: Mineral, Synthetic, Semi-Synthetic

2) By Engine: Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative Fuel

3) By Technology: Premium Conventional Engine Oil, Full Synthetic Engine Oil, Synthetic Blend Engine Oil, Higher Mileage Engine Oil

4) By Application: Passenger Vehicles, LCV, HCV, Two-Wheelers, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Engine Oil Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive engine oil market in 2023.The regions covered in the automotive engine oil market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Engine Oil Market Definition

Automotive engine oil is a type of oil used to lubricate the engine and other internal engine parts of a vehicle. For an engine to run smoothly throughout time, automotive engine oil performs a variety of functions such as lubrication, cleaning, cooling, and so on. The automotive engine oil is used to reduce friction between the engine parts and cool down the automotive engine.

Automotive Engine Oil Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive engine oil market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Engine Oil Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive engine oil market size, automotive engine oil market drivers and trends, automotive engine oil market major players, automotive engine oil competitors' revenues, automotive engine oil market positioning, and automotive engine oil market growth across geographies. The automotive engine oil market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

