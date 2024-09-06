Gate Ventures Invests in Japan’s Largest Web3 Gaming Pioneer, double jump.tokyo, Paving the Way for Web3 Mass Adoption

Panama City, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate Ventures is proud to announce its strategic investment in double jump.tokyo Inc., Japan’s foremost Web3 gaming company, as part of a $10 million funding round led by SBI Investment. This significant investment reflects Gate Ventures’ commitment to supporting the advancement of blockchain technology and the Web3 gaming ecosystem on a global scale.









The funding round, which marks the first closing of double jump.tokyo’s Series D, saw participation from leading industry players, including Sony Group Corporation, Taisu Ventures, and Kitadenshi Inc., among others. This financial injection will be pivotal in accelerating the development of blockchain games and the enhancement of blockchain infrastructure, two areas where double jump.tokyo has already established itself as a leader.

Since its inception in 2018, double jump.tokyo has been at the forefront of blockchain game development, achieving critical acclaim with titles like “My Crypto Heroes.” The company’s innovative approach has led to partnerships with major gaming corporations and the development of robust blockchain infrastructure. With this latest round of funding, double jump.tokyo, backed by Gate Ventures, is poised to further solidify its position as a driving force in the mass adoption of Web3 technologies.

“We are thrilled to be a strategic investor in double jump.tokyo,” said Kevin Yang, Managing Partner at Gate Ventures. “Web3 gaming has always been a core focus for us, and we believe double jump.tokyo is uniquely positioned for success with its visionary leadership, extensive IP resources, and robust engineering capabilities. The company has clearly emerged as a leader in the Web3 gaming space. We are particularly impressed by the team’s passion and unwavering belief in the future of Web3 gaming.”

Gate Ventures is confident that this collaboration will empower double jump.tokyo to expand its groundbreaking work in blockchain gaming and infrastructure, thereby driving the global Web3 gaming industry to new heights.

Hironobu Ueno, CEO and Founder of double jump.tokyo Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about the future, stating, “This successful fundraising round serves as a testament to our consistent achievements in the blockchain gaming sector, particularly in collaborative game development utilizing prominent IPs and the advancement of critical blockchain infrastructure, such as Oasys. We will primarily allocate the funding toward joint blockchain game development with major game companies and the continued enhancement of our blockchain infrastructure. By growing our company, we intend to be a driving force behind the mass adoption of Web3, with a clear focus on the blockchain gaming market.”

The funds will be utilized to bolster double jump.tokyo’s organizational capacity, attract top-tier talent, and invest in the joint development of blockchain games with key partners. These efforts will be instrumental in advancing the mass adoption of Web3 technologies, particularly within the gaming industry.

About Gate Ventures

Gate Ventures is the venture capital arm of Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. The firm focuses on investing in innovative projects and companies within the blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. By supporting visionary entrepreneurs and technologies, Gate Ventures aims to accelerate the adoption and integration of blockchain solutions across various industries.

About double jump.tokyo Inc.

Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo Inc. is the leading startup in Japan that specializes in Web3 solutions and developing blockchain games. The company is a technology solution provider which partners with large-scale enterprises to help them successfully incorporate blockchain technologies into their games and company strategy. The company's goal is to facilitate the mainstream adoption of blockchain technologies across the global gaming and entertainment industries.

