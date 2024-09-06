Road Traffic Management Corporation makes a breakthrough on N1 highway traffic corruption

The Road Traffic Management Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) together with South African Police Services have arrested eleven (11) traffic officers in Polokwane today, on allegations that they have been taking bribes from bus operators, taxi drivers and motorists travelling on the N1 highway between Polokwane and Musina.

The officials have been under investigation since March 2022 as part of an undercover operation called “coconut” which was targeting law enforcement officials involved in unethical and unlawful conduct which lead to high crashes on the N1.

An investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) of the RTMC has so far revealed that Traffic officials operating along the N1 freeway and those inside towns and villages abandon their duties and drive to the N1 to carry out corrupt activities.

It is alleged that the officers stopped motorist and conducted inspections, but they would demand bribes instead of issuing a traffic fine when they found faults with the vehicles or driving licences.

An undercover operation to prevent, detect or investigate the commission of an offence was conducted after an entrapment permission was obtained from the Director of Public Prosecution.

The suspects were identified after a lengthy investigation involving the South African Police Service from Limpopo provincial organized crime detectives. The suspects are expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate soon to face charges relating to defeating the ends of justice, extortion, and solicitation of bribes from motorists, bus driver operators, Malaishas travelling from other provinces through Limpopo province to Zimbabwe along N1 and alternative routes.

The arrest of more officials has not been ruled out at this stage as investigations are continuing.

