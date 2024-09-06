Submit Release
Residential property price index for May - July 2024

MACAU, September 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for May - July 2024 decreased by 1.1% over the previous period (April - June 2024) to 216.4. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (213.5) and Taipa & Coloane (227.8) fell by 1.0% and 1.6% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (232.9) went down by 1.6% from the previous period; the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (222.8) and Taipa & Coloane (273.4) dipped by 1.1% and 2.9% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the price indices for residential units of buildings of all groups showed decreases, with the indices for those over 20 years old and for those between 6 and 10 years old dropping by 3.5% and 3.4% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (273.6) rose slightly by 0.1%.

The price indices for residential units of all usable floor area groups declined compared to the previous period; the indices for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with an area between 50 and 74.9 square metres fell by 2.1% and 1.7% respectively.

In comparison with May - July 2023, the overall residential property price index went down by 13.6%; the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane registered respective decreases of 14.2% and 11.5%.

