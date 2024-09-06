Aspira Women’s Health to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced that Nicole Sandford, CEO of Aspira Women’s Health will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 9-11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.



The presentation will be available on demand on Monday, September 9 at 7:00 am ET for those registered to attend the conference. Company management will be available for in person one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Interested investors should contact their representative at H.C. Wainwright.

A replay of the presentation will be posted, when available, on the Events page of the Investors section of the Aspira website.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of noninvasive, AI-powered tests to aid in the diagnosis of gynecologic diseases.

OvaWatch® and Ova1Plus® are offered to clinicians as OvaSuiteSM. Together, they provide the only comprehensive portfolio of blood tests to aid in the detection of ovarian cancer for the 1.2+ million American women diagnosed with an adnexal mass each year. OvaWatch provides a negative predictive value of 99% and is used to assess ovarian cancer risk for women where initial clinical assessment indicates the mass is indeterminate or benign, and thus surgery may be premature or unnecessary. Ova1Plus is a reflex process of two FDA-cleared tests, Ova1® and Overa®, to assess the risk of ovarian malignancy in women planned for surgery.

Our in-development test pipeline is designed to expand our ovarian cancer portfolio and addresses the tremendous need for noninvasive diagnostics for endometriosis, a debilitating disease that impacts millions of women worldwide. In ovarian cancer, our OvaMDx risk assessment is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to further enhance the sensitivity and specificity of our current tests. In endometriosis, EndoCheckSM is the first-ever noninvasive test designed to identify endometriomas, one of the most commonly occurring forms of endometriosis. The EndoMDx test is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to identify all endometriosis.

Investor Relations Contact:

Nicole Sandford

Chief Executive Officer

Investors@aspirawh.com

