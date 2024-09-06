Nüline Distribution Named Official Distributor of The Line in Canada

Bringing Iconic French Design to Canadian Homes

MONTREAL, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nüline Distribution, a leading Canadian distributor of premium home and lifestyle products, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with The Line, the renowned French brand known for its minimalist metal wall art. As the official distributor of The Line in Canada, Nüline Distribution will introduce a collection of striking cityscape silhouettes and landscapes to Canadian homes, expanding the reach of the brand's iconic design aesthetic.



The Line is celebrated worldwide for its elegant and artistic interpretations of cities, landscapes, and famous landmarks. Crafted from high-quality steel, each piece reflects a sophisticated yet simple design approach, offering timeless décor options for design enthusiasts. With representations of cities like Montreal, Toronto, Paris, New York, and London, The Line’s pieces provide a modern and refined touch to any interior.

"Nüline Distribution is excited to bring The Line's unique blend of French artistry and craftsmanship to Canadian consumers," said Romaric Durand, General Manager at Nüline Distribution. "Their elegant cityscapes resonate with a broad audience, and we’re proud to represent such a distinguished brand in our market."

The Line offers special pieces dedicated to Montreal and Toronto , making these iconic Canadian cities a part of the collection and perfect for local customers or those with a connection to these cultural landmarks.

The partnership with The Line aligns with Nüline Distribution’s mission of offering exclusive, high-quality products that enhance Canadian homes. This addition to their curated portfolio ensures that Canadian retailers can provide customers with access to sophisticated and highly sought-after designs.

Consumers can expect to see The Line products available through select Canadian retailers and online starting September 13. With the growing demand for refined, minimalist décor, this collection will appeal to art lovers, travelers, and design enthusiasts alike.

We invite you to visit our showroom to explore The Line collection in person and discover the intricate beauty of these minimalist designs, including the Montreal and Toronto cityscapes. For more information about The Line’s collection or to inquire about retail opportunities, please visit nulinedistribution.com or contact us at info@nulinedistribution.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Customer Service

Email: info@nulinedistribution.com

Website: nulinedistribution.com

Showroom: 5780 rue Paré, Ville Mont-Royal (QC)

About Nüline Distribution

Exclusive Canadian distributor of Fatboy, TOOU, Basil Bangs, Kooduu, and Newgarden. Since 2007, Nüline Distribution has been bringing innovative international brands of furniture and accessories—both indoor and outdoor—that blend functionality with fun.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.