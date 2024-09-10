Global Automotive Crankshaft Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Automotive Crankshaft Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive crankshaft market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.61 billion in 2023 to $4.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for automobiles, industrialization and mass production, global economic growth, evolution of automotive design, growing demand for high-end performance vehicles.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Crankshaft Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive crankshaft market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to transition to electric vehicles, emphasis on fuel efficiency, integration of smart and connected technologies, sustainable manufacturing practices, shift towards autonomous vehicles.

Growth Driver of The Automotive Crankshaft Market

The growth in vehicle production is expected to propel the automotive crankshaft market going forward. A vehicle is a mechanical device designed for the purpose of transporting people or goods from one location to another. The automotive crankshaft is a critical component in an internal combustion engine, converting reciprocating motion into rotational motion to drive the vehicle.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Automotive Crankshaft Market Growth?

Key players in the automotive crankshaft market include Arrow Precision Ltd., Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GMBH, Nippon Steel Integrated Crankshaft LLC, Tianrun Crankshaft Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automotive Crankshaft Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the automotive crankshaft market are launching new crankshafts to fulfill the high demand for this aftermarket product. Crankshaft is a specific product designed for use in a piston engine to convert the reciprocating motion of the piston into rotational motion.

How Is The Global Automotive Crankshaft Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Flat Plane, Cross Plane

2) By Material: Forged Iron Or Steel, Cast Iron Or Steel, Other Materials

3) By Vehicle Type: Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Sport Utility Vehicles, Multi Utility Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Automotive Crankshaft Market

Europe was the largest region in the automotive crankshaft market in 2023.The regions covered in the automotive crankshaft market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Crankshaft Market Definition

The automotive crankshaft transforms the force generated by combustion into circular motion in the engine required to propel a vehicle. The crankshaft is a heavy-duty component located at the engine's bottom and is typically constructed of steel or iron. It is connected to the pistons' bases through connecting rods that attach to crank pins at zig-zag offsets from the crankshaft's centerline. This arrangement allows the pistons' vertical movement to spin the crankshaft and generate rotational energy.

Automotive Crankshaft Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive crankshaft market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Crankshaft Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive crankshaft market size, automotive crankshaft market drivers and trends, automotive crankshaft market major players, automotive crankshaft competitors' revenues, automotive crankshaft market positioning, and automotive crankshaft market growth across geographies. The automotive crankshaft market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

