Automotive Tire Market to Hit $218.87 Billion by 2030, Growing Steadily at 3.8% CAGR | Allied Market Research

Automotive Tire Market Share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Automotive Tire Market by Season Type (Summer, and All-Season & Winter), Rim Size (Less Than 15 Inches, 15 to 20 Inches and More than 20 Inches), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric vehicle), Load Index (Up to 100 and More Than 100), and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast". According to the report, the global automotive tire industry generated $139.1 billion in 2015, and is anticipated to generate $218.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2016 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/924 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Apollo Tyres LtdBridgestone CorporationCEAT LimitedContinental AGHankook & Company Co., Ltd.JK Tyre & INDUSTRIES LTD.MichelinMRF LimitedNokian Tyres PLCPirelli & C. S.p.ASailun Group Co., Ltd.Salsons Impex Pvt. LtdShandong Linglong Group Co. Ltd.Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber CompanyThe Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.Triangle Tire Co., Ltd.,Toyo Tire CorporationWanli Tire Co., Ltd.Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Increase in vehicle production in developing countries and rise in competition among tire manufacturers drive the growth of the global automotive tire market . However, surge in demand for tire remolding and volatile prices of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in technology and rise in adoption of electric vehicles present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global automotive tire market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of passenger vehicle in developing countries such as India, Brazil and others. Moreover, the electric vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increasing government regulation related to fuel efficiency.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-tire-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on distribution channel, the aftermarket segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global automotive tire market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is because tires need replacement at regular interval.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive tire market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, owing to the large fleet size for passenger and commercial vehicle in the region.There are prominent factors that drive the growth of the automotive tire market such as rise in the competition among global tire manufacturers and an increase in the operating life of automobiles. The increasing demand for special purpose tires also propels the growth of the automotive tire market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector is witnessing prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive tire market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the automobile sales, which is expected to boost the automotive tire market. In addition, an increase in the operating life of vehicles is anticipated to create after market opportunities for the growth of the global automotive tire market.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/924 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global automotive tire market, owing to temporary halt in tire manufacturing facilities.The pandemic further caused disruptions in the supply chain, unavailability of raw materials, rise in raw materials price, and low labor force, which in turn, hampered the growth of the global automotive tire market.Also, due to reduction in automotive sales, especially in the initial period, the growth of the global automotive tire market was affected.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brazil-automotive-tire-market-A07485 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/latin-america-and-caribbean-automotive-tire-market-A10400 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-winter-tire-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-winter-tire-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-tires-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/two-wheeler-tire-market-A10757 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.