Scouting America Rings the Bell at the New York Stock Exchange to Kick Off Fall Membership Drive

IRVING, TX, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America, the nation’s foremost youth development organization, rang the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 23, to mark the official launch of its fall membership drive. The event commemorates the organization’s commitment to providing young people with invaluable life skills, character development, and outdoor adventures.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to ring the Closing Bell at the NYSE,” said Roger Krone, president and CEO at Scouting America. “This symbolic gesture signifies our organization’s strength, resilience, and dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of millions of youths across the country. We invite families to join us on this exciting journey of growth and discovery.”

Scouting America’s fall membership drive aims to recruit new members and encourage existing members to renew their commitment to the organization. The campaign will highlight the various programs and activities offered by Scouting, including camping, community service, leadership development, and outdoor skills training.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, visit Scouting.org.

