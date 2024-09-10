Surgical Site Infection Control Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.81 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.2%

Surgical Site Infection Control Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surgical site infection control market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.51 billion in 2023 to $4.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness and emphasis on infection prevention protocols, integration of infection control outcomes into healthcare, growing concerns about antibiotic resistance, the shift towards value-based care models, and stringent implementation of regulatory standards and guidelines.

The surgical site infection control market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, the aging population, associated higher surgical volumes, increasing preference for single-use infection control products, investments in healthcare infrastructure development, and patient safety initiatives.

The rising number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the surgical site infection control market going forward. Surgical procedures are growing due to advancements in technology, expanding elderly populations, and increasing chronic disease burdens. Surgical site infection controls, including sterilization, antibiotic prophylaxis, and aseptic techniques, are essential in surgical procedures to prevent infections, reduce complications, and improve patient outcomes.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-site-infection-control-global-market-report

Key players in the surgical site infection control market include Johnson and Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Owens & Minor Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Terumo Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc.

Major companies operating in the surgical site infection control market are focusing on developing advanced products, such as surgical gowns with innovative fabrics, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Surgical gowns with innovative fabrics are designed to provide enhanced protection and comfort, using advanced materials that offer improved barrier properties, breathability, and durability.

1) By Product: Surgical Scrubs, Hair Clippers, Surgical Drapes, Surgical Irrigation, Skin Preparation Solution, Medical Nonwovens, Surgical Gloves, Manual Reprocessor Solution, Disinfectants, Other Products

2) By Type Of Infection: Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI), Deep Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI), Organ Or Space Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

3) By Surgery Type: Cesarean Section, Gastric Bypass, Cataract Surgery, Dental Restoration, Other Surgery Types

4) By End-user: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Surgical Site Infection Control Market

North America was the largest region in the surgical site infection control market in 2023. The regions covered in the surgical site infection control market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Surgical Site Infection Control Market Definition

Surgical site infection (SSI) control refers to a set of practices aimed at preventing infections that occur at or near a surgical incision within 30 days of the procedure (or up to 90 days for certain surgeries). These practices include maintaining sterile conditions, proper hand hygiene, antibiotic prophylaxis, and post-operative wound care. Effective SSI control is essential to reducing patient morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs.

