Global Next-Generation Solar Cell Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow from $2.53 billion in 2023 to $2.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next-generation solar cell market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.53 billion in 2023 to $2.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased concerns regarding the impact of conventional energy, increasing urbanization and population growth, growing adoption of PV modules, surging demand for renewable energy, and rising approval of smart grid integration and energy storage solutions.

The next-generation solar cell market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing energy demand, rising concerns over the environment and sustainability goals, increasing adoption of photovoltaic cells, rising adoption of smart grid integration and energy storage solutions, and growing demand for electricity in urban areas.

The growing electricity demand is expected to drive the growth of the next-generation solar cell market going forward. The demand for electricity is due to population growth, urbanization, industrialization, and the increasing use of electric vehicles and electronic devices. Next-generation solar cells enhance electricity production through higher efficiency, reduced costs, and improved performance in diverse conditions, making solar energy more accessible and dependable.

Key players in the next-generation solar cell market include Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sharp Corporation, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, First Solar Inc.

Major companies operating in the next-generation solar cell market are focusing on developing advanced technology, such as innovative N-Type tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) technology, to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance solar energy systems' overall performance and reliability. The N-type TOPCon technology helps to enhance the efficiency and lifespan of the solar modules by reducing surface recombination and improving the extraction of carriers.

1) By Type: On-Grid, Off-Grid

2) By Material Type: Transceivers, Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS), Amorphous Silicon (a-Si), Gallium-Arsenide (GaAs), Other Material Types

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the next-generation solar cell market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market going forward. The regions covered in the next-generation solar cell market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Next-generation solar cells refer to advanced photovoltaic technologies that aim to surpass traditional silicon-based solar cells' performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. These innovative solar cells leverage new materials and architectures to improve energy conversion and enable broader applications.

