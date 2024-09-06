Hundreds of jobs created with $200 million defence project

Release date: 05/09/24

Work has begun on the building of a giant four bay aircraft hangar in northern Adelaide to facilitate the specialist maintenance of the Australian Defence Force’s Boeing 737 variant military aircraft.

In another significant defence partnership between the Albanese Government and Government of South Australia, the $200 million Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility will be built adjacent to Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Edinburgh, with construction to be overseen by the state government.

The 240 metre long, 60 metre wide, 25 metre high, four-bay hangar is almost 50 per cent longer than Adelaide Oval.

The project will enable the long-term deep maintenance and modification of the Australian Defence Force’s fleet of 737-sized aircraft – including P8-A maritime patrol aircraft and E-7A Wedgetail aircraft.

Construction has already commenced and is forecast to be completed in mid-2026.

Once complete, the operational facility will enhance Australia’s sovereign capabilities and enable maintenance and modifications to be carried out in Australia rather than sending planes offshore.

Approximately 450 construction jobs are forecast during the two-year build. Upon completion, the facility is expected to support around 50 new highly skilled jobs such as mechanical, avionics and structural engineers, painters and ground servicing equipment trades.

BESIX Watpac is leading the design and construction of the hangar that will include the four bay aircraft hangar, offices, workshops, stores, amenities areas and plant rooms.

The new 2.1-hectare purpose-built facility will be built on the 16-hectare parcel of land owned by the South Australian Government with a tow-way to connect the project area to RAAF Base Edinburgh.

For a concept image of the DMMF facility and vision of Boeing Defence Australia maintenance work click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Pat Conroy

This $200 million, state of the art facility will allow us to maintain, repair and overhaul RAAF aircraft in north Adelaide, reducing our reliance on offshore maintenance services.

It means Australian aircraft will be maintained by Australian workers, using their skills to keep RAAF aircraft safely in the skies for years to come.

This project reflects the Government’s commitment to building Australia’s sovereign defence industrial base.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The State Government has a proud history of directly investing in infrastructure to grow our defence industry and this project will see our state become the home of aircraft maintenance for this part of the RAAF fleet.

Because of our investment, for the first time, the Defence Force will be able to modify and maintain its fleet of Boeing military aircraft on Australian soil.

The state has a strong track record delivering Defence projects and this will further enhance South Australia’s reputation as a leader in this space.

Attributable to Amy List, Managing Director Boeing Defence Australia

The maintenance, repair and overhaul programs to be undertaken in this facility will create more than 50 new Boeing jobs, present exciting opportunities to local business and enhance the unmatched capability of the RAAF’s P-8A Poseidon fleet to further bolster Australia’s defence capacity and readiness.

Attributable to Mark Baker, CEO BESIX Watpac

We are thrilled to be partnering with the State Government for the first time to deliver the DMMF project – drawing on our extensive experience in delivering aviation and defence projects in South Australia.

BESIX Watpac is committed to building the best projects together with our people and partners and we look forward to delivering another complex infrastructure facility.