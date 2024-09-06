Kokkinakis to serve up smashing start to 2025 at Adelaide International

Release date: 06/09/24

Homegrown hero Thanasi Kokkinakis has today been announced as the first player confirmed for Adelaide International 2025.

From 6-11 January 2025, The Drive will host a WTA 500 and ATP 250 combined tournament with 148 of the world’s best tennis stars playing across the singles and doubles competition.

In 2024, Adelaide International ticket sales reached 30,000 across the tournament, as well as record numbers for Family Day.

After its success in 2024, the Pinky Flat experience on Adelaide’s Riverbank will be expanded offering live entertainment, a family zone, food trucks, and more.

Tickets to South Australia’s premier international tennis event go on sale at 12pm ACST today, Friday 6 September via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $10 and kids go free for selected sessions, offering an all-access pass to the family zone, exclusive bars, entertainment, food, drinks, and elite tennis.

The tournament sets up an action-packed sporting lineup in 2025, including the Santos Tour Down Under’ s 25th anniversary, LIV Golf Adelaide’s new timeslot in February, and the third iteration of AFL Gather Round.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

South Australia’s busy 2025 events calendar kicks off once again with one of our city’s absolute favourites.

The Adelaide International offers tennis fans and event goers not just epic tennis action, but a true demonstration of why South Australia is known for putting on world-class events.

The lineup of star tennis players is off to a smashing start, with homegrown favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis locked in – and we know he’ll will bring the noise with his strong Aussie fan base.

We continue to hear from players and fans alike that The Drive creates such a special atmosphere and experience, and I cannot wait to see the thousands of fans flock to the city for the tennis action again in January.

Attributable to Alicia Molik, Director Adelaide International Tournament

The Adelaide International is a world class event and we look forward to hosting another edition of international tennis at The Drive.

We are delighted to confirm Thanasi Kokkinakis as our first player for 2025. Thanasi is well loved by fans in South Australia and enjoys playing in his home tournament during the Australian summer.

Tickets are on sale today with prices starting at just $10 and kids’ free for selected sessions.

The Adelaide International provides every young South Aussie the chance to see their world class tennis heroes at home and be inspired to pick up a racquet and play tennis.