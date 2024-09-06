MACAU, September 6 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2024-09-06 12:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 At 2 p.m. Will be issued

Super Typhoon Yagi located in the northern part of the South China Sea is expected to move west-northwestward, generally heading towards the areas between Leizhou Peninsula and Hainan Island.

It is expected that Yagi will keep a distance of about 350 km from Macau and is gradually moving away, and the possibility of Macau being affected by Gale force wind will gradually decrease. Tropical Cyclone Signal No.3 will be issued at 2pm. However, due to the influence of its outer circulation and rain bands, the strength of the wind is expected to remain at force 6-7 for most of the daytime in Macau, with frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the storm surge caused by Yagi has subsided, and the Blue Storm Surge Warning was cancelled at 12 noon. The public should still pay attention to the latest weather information and should still be cautious about strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.