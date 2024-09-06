A passenger float on a container for full day and night at sea while the skipper of the boat still missing after the boat capsize

Tulagi police have conducted a search and rescue for a missing person after a boat capsized between Guadalcanal and Florida Island on Monday this week.

The two men traveling from Honiara to Leitongo have experienced rough seas and as a result their boat sank.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province, Inspector George Mouli said, “The 25-year-old passenger uses a container to float on after he empties the petrol from the container.”

PPC Mouli said, “The passenger floats for full day and night at sea till he reaches Savo island. People from Kuila village sighted him and rescued him and notified Tulagi police.”

Inspector Mouli said, “The skipper of the boat is still missing at sea and I am calling on ship captains and boat travellers to look out for the missing person. The missing person is a 54-year-old male person originally from Savo and married at Leitongo by the name of Pelise Mane.”

Before you travel, please plan your trip properly. Here are some safety points to remember before travelling:

Plan your trip and at least let a member of your family know where you are going and what time you expect to arrive;

• Check the weather on SIBC or call the Met Service on the toll free 933; or phones 36310 or 24219.

• If you start your trip and the weather becomes bad, seek shelter until the sea is calm;

• Make sure your boat is seaworthy and your OBM is serviced and maintained;

• Know your skipper. Make sure they are experienced in driving boats;

• Do not overload your boat

• Wear life jackets. Take food and water, paddles, first aid kit, anchor and rope, mirror to signal others, tools, bucket, torch, phone, flares and EPIRB;

• Take extra fuel;

• If your skipper is drunk, do not go with them or let them control the boat; and

If you require help at sea call the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on phone 21609 or 27685 or the toll-free phone 977; or call the RSIPF National Communication Centre on phone 23666 or the toll-free phone 999.

Safety at sea starts with you. IF YOU ARE NOT TOO SURE, STAY ASHORE

//End//