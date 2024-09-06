Atmosphere Core, Announces Its Entry Into The National Capital Region (NCR) in India, with ATMOSPHERE GURUGRAM

ATMOSPHERE GURUGRAM

NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atmosphere Core , a leading name in the hospitality industry, has teamed up with Taru Golf Hotel Private Limited to develop a new luxury resort in the National Capital Region (NCR). The upcoming ATMOSPHERE GURUGRAM, which will debut in the first quarter of 2026, is just 45 kilometres from New Delhi. This strategic partnership is part of Atmosphere Core's ambitious plan to expand its footprint in India to sign 25 properties by 2025. The new luxury resort is designed to cater to discerning leisure travellers. It aligns with Atmosphere Core's vision of tapping into crucial destinations within the Delhi NCR region, one of India's most dynamic areas.The upcoming ATMOSPHERE GURUGRAM will add to the "Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts" brand portfolio. Guests can anticipate a stay in one of the 46 opulent villas with private pools, each designed to offer panoramic views of lush greenery overlooking the Aravali hills and the expansive golf course. A range of high-end amenities will enhance the guest experience. The resort will offer a rich culinary experience, featuring an all-day dining venue with alfresco options, a speciality restaurant, and a library-cum-bar. Each space will present diverse gourmet delights, catering to guests' refined tastes and ensuring a memorable dining experience. Various indoor and outdoor activities will be thoughtfully curated to suit different interests and preferences. Whether guests search for adventure or wish to unwind, the resort will offer something for everyone, enriching the overall leisure experience. The resort’s spa and wellness centre, managed by the acclaimed ELE|NA brand, will serve as a tranquil haven. Drawing inspiration from nature, the spa will feature soothing views of the Aravali hills and lush greenery, providing an idyllic setting for rejuvenation and peace.Being 45 minutes from Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Gurugram Central Business District, ATMOSPHERE GURUGRAM will be a retreat for leisure travellers seeking tranquillity. Its opulent ambience, expansive outdoor spaces, and picturesque landscapes will also make it an excellent choice for private events and intimate celebrations. Gurugram, formerly known as Gurgaon, is a key player in India's National Capital Region (NCR). Its status as a substantial business hub attracts companies and professionals from around the globe, bolstering its international reputation. The city's proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport and excellent connectivity to the Golden Triangle Jaipur and Agra facilitate domestic and international travel. This accessibility has helped Gurugram establish itself as a prominent tourism and business destination.Mr Souvagya Mohapatra, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core for India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, expressed his vision for the new venture, stating, "NCR Gurugram has always been a priority for us when it comes to establishing a luxury resort. It is a major business district in India and one of our country’s most rapidly growing metropolises, renowned for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant business environment, and cosmopolitan atmosphere. I am thrilled to announce our entry into this prestigious National Capital Region. Its captivating beauty and economic significance have always drawn travellers. I am confident that our strategic partnership will make this resort a highly sought-after destination”.Mr. Vinod Mittal, Managing Director of Taru Golf Resort Private Limited, expressed, “Our partnership with Atmosphere Core is poised to significantly elevate this property, transforming it into a world-class resort with outstanding services and experiences. Atmosphere Core’s reputation for excellence and impressive portfolio demonstrates a commitment to high standards and exceptional service. This collaboration is a strategic move to expand its presence in the NCR region and promises to bring its legacy of excellence to this dynamic market. I am confident that our combined efforts will create a success story reflecting the best in luxury hospitality”.

