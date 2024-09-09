Global Precision Harvesting Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Precision Harvesting Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The precision harvesting market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.50 billion in 2023 to $15.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in sustainable farming practices, growing awareness of precision agriculture, expansion of farm sizes, growth of agri-tech startups, and increasing focus on crop quality.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Precision Harvesting Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The precision harvesting market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for high crop yields, increasing farm mechanization, increasing global food demand, increasing labor costs, and rising demand for high-quality produce.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Precision Harvesting Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=17236&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Precision Harvesting Market

The rising demand for high crop yields is expected to propel the growth of the precision harvesting market going forward. High crop yield refers to the quantity of agricultural produce harvested per unit of cultivated land area, typically measured in weight or volume. The demand for high crop yields is influenced by several factors, such as urbanization, climate change, food security, rising incomes, shifting dietary habits, global trade, and market demands. Precision harvesting technologies and practices enable farmers to maximize crop yields by improving efficiency, reducing losses, enhancing quality, and making informed decisions based on real-time data and analytics.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-harvesting-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering the Precision Harvesting Market Growth?

Key players in the precision harvesting market include Deere & Company, CNH Industrial NV, KUBOTA Corporation, AGCO Corporation, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, Raven Industries Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Precision Harvesting Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the precision harvesting market are focused on developing advanced products, such as automated harvesting systems, to help farmers increase productivity and profitability during the busy harvest season. An automation harvesting system refers to using advanced technologies and machinery to perform harvesting tasks with minimal human intervention. These systems leverage robotics, sensors, artificial intelligence, and other technologies to efficiently and accurately harvest crops.

How Is The Global Precision Harvesting Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Combine Harvesters, Harvesting Robots, Self-propelled Forage Harvesters

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Crop Harvesting, Greenhouse, Horticulture, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Precision Harvesting Market

North America was the largest region in the precision harvesting market in 2023. The regions covered in the precision harvesting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Precision Harvesting Market Definition

Precision harvesting refers to using advanced technologies and data analytics to improve agricultural harvesting processes' efficiency, accuracy, and sustainability. This approach integrates various modern tools such as GPS, sensors, drones, and data management systems to monitor and optimize every aspect of the harvesting operation. Precision harvesting aims to maximize yield, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact.

Precision Harvesting Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global precision harvesting market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Precision Harvesting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on precision harvesting market size, precision harvesting market drivers and trends, precision harvesting market major players, precision harvesting competitors' revenues, precision harvesting market positioning, and precision harvesting market growth across geographies. The precision harvesting market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

