Remote Cardiac Monitoring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Remote Cardiac Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $13.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The remote cardiac monitoring market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.08 billion in 2023 to $6.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, global increase in the elderly population, favorable regulatory approvals, growing awareness about preventive healthcare, significant investment and funding in health-tech startups.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Remote Cardiac Monitoring Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The remote cardiac monitoring market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare infrastructure, awareness in emerging economies, continued rise of telehealth services, growing consumer interest in wearable health tech, and efforts to reduce healthcare costs by minimizing hospital readmissions.

Growth Driver Of The Remote Cardiac Monitoring Market

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the remote cardiac monitoring market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases are a group of disorders involving the heart and blood vessels, including conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, and hypertension. Cardiovascular diseases are rising due to factors such as unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, increased prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and aging populations. Remote cardiac monitoring is required for cardiovascular diseases to enable continuous, real-time tracking of heart health, allowing for early detection, timely intervention, and better management of these conditions.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Remote Cardiac Monitoring Market Share?

Key players in the remote cardiac monitoring market include Abbott Laboratories, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, ZOLL Medical Corporation.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Remote Cardiac Monitoring Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the remote cardiac monitoring market are developing technologically advanced solutions, such as ultrasound systems, to enhance the accuracy and convenience of cardiac health monitoring. An ultrasound system refers to a medical device used for performing ultrasound imaging.

How Is The Global Remote Cardiac Monitoring Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Devices, Software, Services

2) By Indication: Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Atrial And Ventricular Fibrillation, Other Indications

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Emergency Settings, Homecare Settings, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Remote Cardiac Monitoring Market

North America was the largest region in the remote cardiac monitoring market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the remote cardiac monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Remote Cardiac Monitoring Market Definition

Remote cardiac monitoring involves the use of technology to continuously monitor a patient's heart activity from a distance, typically through wearable devices or implanted monitors. This technology transmits real-time data on heart rhythms and other vital signs to healthcare providers for analysis and timely intervention. The purpose of remote cardiac monitoring is to provide ongoing, accurate cardiac care, allowing for early detection of arrhythmias, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing the need for frequent in-person visits.

Remote Cardiac Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global remote cardiac monitoring market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Remote Cardiac Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 provides insights on remote cardiac monitoring market size, remote cardiac monitoring market drivers and trends, remote cardiac monitoring market major players, remote cardiac monitoring competitors' revenues, remote cardiac monitoring market positioning, and remote cardiac monitoring market growth across geographies.

