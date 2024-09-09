Portable Food Safety Detectors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Portable Food Safety Detectors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The portable food safety detectors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.04 billion in 2023 to $7.50 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidence of foodborne illnesses, demand for convenience and portability, demand for transparency and accountability, the increase In focus on food safety regulations, and increasing global trade.

The portable food safety detectors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.70 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on food safety in emerging economies, increasing demand for rapid and on site testing, globalization of food supply chains, increase in awareness about portable food safety, and consumer demand for transparency.

The rise in foodborne illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the portable food safety detectors market going forward. Foodborne illnesses are preventable diseases caused by consuming contaminated food or drink, leading to symptoms ranging from mild discomfort to severe and potentially life-threatening conditions. An increasing number of foodborne illnesses are caused by poor personal hygiene, improper holding temperatures, and contaminated equipment or cross-contamination. Portable food safety detectors play a crucial role in preventing foodborne diseases by providing timely and accurate information about the safety of food products. It also helps to identify and mitigate risks, ultimately reducing the incidence of foodborne diseases and protecting public health.

Key players in the portable food safety detectors market include Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies Inc., Intertek Group plc, Metler Toledo, Smiths Group PLC, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories inc.

Major companies operating in the portable food safety detectors market are focused on developing innovative products, such as portable laser-based systems to enable rapid, on-site detection of food adulteration and fraud. Portable laser detectors can be used on various food products, from liquids to solids. They can be integrated into inline inspection systems for high-throughput screening or used as portable devices for field testing.

1) By Type: Allergen Testing, Chemical And Nutrition Testing, Microbiological Testing

2) By Site: In-house And Internal Lab, Outsourcing Facility

3) By Application: Beverages, Other Applications, Meat Poultry And Seafood, Dairy Products, Processed Food

North America was the largest region in the portable food safety detectors market in 2023. The regions covered in the portable food safety detectors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Portable food safety detectors are easy-to-use electronic devices that enable consumers, food producers, and inspectors to quickly detect the presence of various contaminants or food allergens in food products. These detectors detect allergens such as gluten and peanut protein and contaminants such as antibiotics, pesticides, and foodborne pathogens.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Portable Food Safety Detectors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on portable food safety detectors market size, portable food safety detectors market drivers and trends, portable food safety detectors market major players, portable food safety detectors competitors' revenues, portable food safety detectors market positioning, and portable food safety detectors market growth across geographies. The portable food safety detectors market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

