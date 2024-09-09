Parmesan Cheese global market 2024 to reach $20.25 billion by 2028 at a rate of 4.9%

Parmesan Cheese Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The parmesan cheese market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.96 billion in 2023 to $16.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising disposable incomes, changing consumer lifestyles, rising popularity of cheese in home cooking and baking, growing popularity of cheese-based snacks and ready-to-eat meals, growth in the foodservice industry, including restaurants and cafes.

The parmesan cheese market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for convenience and fast-food products, growing preference for high-end, healthy food items, increasing demand for parmesan cheese in food processing, foodservice, and food retail sectors, health-conscious consumers opting for protein-rich dairy products, changing dietary habits and increasing culinary experimentation.

The increasing demand for convenience and fast-food products is expected to propel the growth of the parmesan cheese market going forward. Convenience and fast-food products are ready-to-eat or easy-to-prepare food items designed for quick consumption, often requiring minimal cooking or preparation time. The demand is rising due to increasing urbanization, busier lifestyles, and the growing need for quick and easy meal solutions. Parmesan cheese is valued in convenience and fast-food products for its distinctive flavor profile and ability to enhance taste without requiring extensive preparation, making it ideal for quick meal solutions.

Key players in the parmesan cheese market include Archer Daniels Midland, Saputo Inc., Arla Foods AMBA, Kerry Group PLC, Sargento Foods Inc., Organic Valley, Dairiconcepts L.P., BelGioioso Cheese Inc.

Major companies operating in the parmesan cheese market are developing innovative products, such as parmesan snacks, to better serve customers with the nutty flavor and taste of parmesan. Parmesan snacks typically refer to snack foods that prominently feature Parmesan cheese as a key ingredient.

1) By Type: Powdered, Wheels, Shredded, Grated

2) By Nature: Dairy, Vegan

3) By Category: Conventional, Organic

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End User: Food Processing, Food Service, Food Retail

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Parmesan Cheese Market

Europe was the largest region in the parmesan cheese market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the parmesan cheese market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Parmesan Cheese Market Definition

Parmesan cheese, also known as Parmigiano-Reggiano, is a hard, granular cheese made from cow's milk, originating from the Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, and Mantua regions of Italy. Aged for a minimum of 12 months, it develops a rich, nutty flavor and a crumbly texture, making it ideal for grating over dishes like pasta, salads, and soups. The purpose of parmesan cheese is to add depth and savoriness to culinary creations, enhancing the overall taste and complexity of various dishes.

