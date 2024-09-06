MPD Searching for Southeast Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On July 29, 2024, at approximately 10:13 p.m., the suspects approached the victim who was walking to his car in the 4100 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took property from the victim including his vehicle key. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. As the officers were investigating, a second victim was located. The victim reported that he was walking in the 4100 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast, when two suspects approached him. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and assaulted the victim with the handgun. The suspects took the victim’s cell phone then fled the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24116380

