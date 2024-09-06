TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2024 More Than Pink Walk

On Sunday, September 8, 2024, the More Than Pink Walk will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street and 9th Street, NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from approximately 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from approximately 8:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Maryland Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.