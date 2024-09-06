Updated with Additional Photos* Suspects Sought in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating three suspects who robbed and assaulted two men in Southeast.

On Saturday, August 31, 2024, at approximately 2:12 a.m., the victims were in the 100 block of M Street, Southeast, when they were approached by three suspects. The suspects assaulted the victims and took their property. The suspects fled the scene. One victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim refused treatment.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24134042