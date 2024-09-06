Submit Release
Nearly $300K worth of illegal vapes and tobacco seized

Release date: 05/09/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is continuing to rid South Australian streets of illicit tobacco and vapes with nearly $300,000 worth seized in raids since 1 July.

On July 1, the Minister and her agency, Consumer and Business Services, assumed responsibility for the licensing and enforcement of tobacco and vapes from SA Health.

The Malinauskas Government has invested $16 million to create a new taskforce within Consumer and Business Services and as a result, we have more inspectors out removing these illicit products from our community.

We have conducted more than 200 inspections and a series of raids including in partnership with the Australian Border Force as well as received hundreds of tip offs from the public since assuming responsibility.

The total amount of seized product so far is:

Total Cigarettes153,213

Total Cigarettes

153,213

Cigarette Packets

6,397

Loose/Pouch Tobacco

23kg

Total Tobacco by Weight

177kg

Shisha by weight

135kg

Vapes

3,495

Last week, the State Government introduced to Parliament tougher penalties of up to $1.5 million relating to the sale and use of tobacco and vapes. If passed, South Australia would have the harshest penalties of any state or territory in Australia.

Raids are continuing and we encourage the public to report illegal tobacco and vapes dealers to Consumer and Business Services via www.cbs.sa.gov.au/tobacco

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Malinauskas Government is serious about protecting our community, particularly our children, from illicit tobacco and vapes.

The rise in vape use amongst young people is incredibly concerning and we are acting decisively to get these dangerous products off the streets.

I encourage people to continue to report illegal dealers through to us.

