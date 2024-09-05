Postponement of the selection interview for the six vacancies of the concurso de auxiliar, 1.º escalão, área de auxiliar geral (in Portuguese)

MACAU, September 5 - Due to the typhoon, the selection interview originally scheduled to be held on 6 September 2024 by the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macao to fill its six vacancies of the concurso de auxiliar, 1.º escalão, área de auxiliar geral (in Portuguese) shall be postponed until further notice.

