Postponement of the selection interview for the four vacancies of the concurso de adjunto-técnico de 2.ª classe, 1.º escalão, área de apoio técnico de engenharia electrónica e telecomunicações (in Portuguese)

MACAU, September 5 - Due to the typhoon, the selection interview originally scheduled to be held on 6 September 2024 by the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macao to fill its four vacancies of the concurso de adjunto-técnico de 2.ª classe, 1.º escalão, área de apoio técnico de engenharia electrónica e telecomunicações (in Portuguese) shall be postponed until further notice.

