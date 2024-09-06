MACAU, September 6 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Yagi"

Update Time: 2024-09-06 10:30

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 At 2 p.m. Will be issued "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Super Typhoon Yagi located in the northern part of the South China Sea is expected to move west-northwestward, generally heading towards the areas between Leizhou Peninsula and Hainan Island.

It is expected that Yagi will keep a distance of about 350 km from Macau and is gradually moving away, and the possibility of Macau being affected by Gale force wind will gradually decrease. Tropical Cyclone Signal No.3 will be issued at 2pm. However, due to the influence of its outer circulation and rain bands, the strength of the wind is expected to remain at force 6-7 for most of the daytime in Macau, with frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the Blue Storm Surge Warning is in force. It is expected that low-lying areas in Macao's inner harbor area will experience flooding of 0.5 meters or lower between morning and 1pm today. The public should pay attention to the latest weather information and should still be cautious about strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.