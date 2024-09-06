Progreso CBP officers arrest man accused of engaging in sex crime with minor

DONNA, Texas – On the heels of two similar arrests over the Labor Day holiday weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Progreso Port of Entry apprehended a man wanted in San Juan, Texas on a felony outstanding warrant for an alleged sex-related offense involving a minor.

“After apprehending two men wanted on warrants for similar offenses over the long Labor Day weekend, our frontline officers continued to exercise their vigilance and took into custody yet another person with an outstanding felony warrant for an alleged sex-related offense involving a minor,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progeso Port of Entry. “ This trio of arrests underscores CBP’s commitment to working together with our state and local law enforcement partners to help keep our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 3. CBP officers at the Donna International Crossing referred vehicle driver Miguel A. Gaytan, 64, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing federal law enforcement databases and biometric verification verified his identity and discovered he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for Sex Offense Against a Child – Fondling issued by the San Juan, Texas Police Department. Gaytan was turned over to San Juan police officers for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

