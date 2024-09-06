3+ Million Total Plays/Views In First Week For DRMAGDN Cyborg Drummer / DJ's "ICECREAM!" Featuring Ice Cream Truck Theme

DRMAGDN - ICECREAM! - ARTWORK

"ICECREAM!" has garnered 3+ Million Total Plays/Views in a week on all platforms & has been submitted to The Recording Academy for Grammy Award consideration.

I was walking in a park and heard the iconic ice cream truck theme. Hearing that theme with new ears, it is actually quite a jam so I jumped onto Ableton to record the ultimate EDM homage to ICECREAM!” — DRMAGDN: Cyborg Drummer / DJ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Major Label BMG Records Artist & Producer DRMAGDN Cyborg Drummer / DJ Drops New Track ICECREAM! Featuring The Ice Cream Truck Theme SongDRMAGDN Cyborg Drummer / DJ has released an EDM Summer Anthem called ICECREAM! featuring the Ice Cream Truck theme reinvented as a Bass House Big Room Techno summer anthem on Major Label BMG Records. The track has garnered over 3 Million Total Plays/Views in a week on all platforms and has been submitted to The Recording Academy for The 67th Grammy Awards consideration in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Record Of The Year.DRMAGDN says: “I was walking in a park and heard the iconic ice cream truck theme and that brought back some amazing childhood memories. I remember running from my pool down the block to flag down the icecream truck as a kid on those hot summer days and how fun & carefree life was back then. But hearing that theme with new ears, it is actually quite a jam. I haven’t found another DJ that’s reinvented it yet, so I jumped onto Ableton to write and record the ultimate EDM homage to ICECREAM!”DRMAGDN created a kid-friendly animated icecream Audio Visualizer Video and the Official Music Video features DRMAGDN exploring The Museum Of Ice Cream in NYC cut together with amazingly delectable shots of beautiful people eating ice cream and desserts.As per each release, DRMAGDN has given $50 each to select charities which include Ice Cream Dream delivering ice cream to children in need worldwide plus For Goodness Cakes & Cake4Kids who bake graduation/birthday cakes for foster children.DRMAGDN has 25+ Million Total Plays / Views, 750k+ Verified Blue Check Followers & 100k+ Peak Livestream Viewers Per Session on all social platforms. He has toured 34 Countries, 43 US States & is on 250+ Records & has performed at The Winter Olympics, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Metlife Stadium, NY Fashion Week, Warped Tour, Lollapalooza, The Today Show, The View & Royal Albert Hall.DRMAGDN is known for the Official Beatles Remix of George Harrison’s legendary hit “Something” featuring Michelle Ray (The Voice) and a Grammy Winning Orchestra. He has also launched many successful original tracks including the EDM Hit “Say Less Be More” with Alle Guercio (American Idol / The Voice) and Sports Anthem “Get Tough” with Manny Cabo (The Voice / La Voz) among many other tracks. DRMAGDN has been featured in AP News, The NY Daily News, Yahoo! News, The New York Times, American Songwriter Magazine, NFL Channel Sirius/XM Radio, Broadway World, on Times Square Billboards & has hosted / headlined The Montauk Music Fest in Montauk NY.DRMAGDN combines live intense tribal drumming and Electronic Dance Music (EDM) to resonate with crowds of all ages. With red / black color branding and sporting his trademark red mohawk / sunglasses, DRMAGDN is a one-man band solo project where he simultaneously Drums & DJs nonstop producing a party whenever he plays.DRMAGDN is now signed to ClicksTalent (The #1 TikTok Influencer Talent Agency in the World) and has a major brand deal with GLOW WATER with Kylie Jenner and Dak Presscott from The Dallas Cowboys. Since blowing up virally on social media, DRMAGDN also launched a successful NYC Digital Marketing Company called The DRM Alliance specializing in organic reach viral videos for clients on all social media platforms.Follow DRMAGDN here:

DRMAGDN - ICECREAM! - OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

