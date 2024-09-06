Royalton Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2004216

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/05/2024 at approximately 16:10 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 / Mile marker 1.2 Southbound, Hartford

VIOLATION: DUI / Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Deanna C. Tabone

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/05/2024 at approximately 16:10 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for an observed traffic violation. Troopers also observed indicators of impairment on Tabone’s person. After conducting standard field sobriety tests, Troopers determined that Tabone operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Probable cause was also found to have met the elements of the crime of negligent operation. Tabone was taken into custody for the aforementioned offenses without incident, then transported the Hartford Police Department for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/24/2024 at 08:00 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

BAIL: N/A

LODGED: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.