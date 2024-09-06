Royalton Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2004216
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/05/2024 at approximately 16:10 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 / Mile marker 1.2 Southbound, Hartford
VIOLATION: DUI / Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Deanna C. Tabone
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/05/2024 at approximately 16:10 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for an observed traffic violation. Troopers also observed indicators of impairment on Tabone’s person. After conducting standard field sobriety tests, Troopers determined that Tabone operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Probable cause was also found to have met the elements of the crime of negligent operation. Tabone was taken into custody for the aforementioned offenses without incident, then transported the Hartford Police Department for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/24/2024 at 08:00 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
BAIL: N/A
LODGED: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
