Flush toilets coming to B.C. construction sites

CANADA, September 5 - Construction workers can soon say goodbye to unsanitary portable toilets on most construction sites and say hello to cleaner flush toilets.

Changes to the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation will make it mandatory for employers at construction sites with 25 workers or more to provide flush toilets, hand-washing facilities and clean washrooms. While the changes come into effect on Oct. 1, 2024, WorkSafeBC will continue to work with construction companies during the next few months to ensure they are aware of the changes and understand what is required to comply. This approach will allow time for employers to source the required facilities.

“We all know how unpleasant port-a-potties can be, but this is actually a health-and-safety issue for construction workers,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. “We have heard clearly from the building sector that it is an important issue for workers, and it contributes to the sector’s ability to attract and retain workers, including women.”

The new requirement is for toilets that can be connected to a sewer system or holding tank, and use a flow of clean water or a mixture of clean water and chemicals to flush the bowl. They also require hand-washing facilities with soap and water, or other methods of hand-cleaning. Employers must also ensure washrooms are well-maintained, clean, ventilated and provide privacy.

“I love my job, but one of the worst parts of going to work is facing the nasty conditions inside of construction-site port-a-potties,” said Tiffany Madden, a member of IBEW 213 and board member with Build TogetHER BC. “These new rules mean myself and my colleagues will be treated with the basic dignity of having flushing toilets with running water, something workers in most other industries take for granted. This is a game-changer for the construction industry and could even attract more women into the trades.”

Workers have raised concerns about the need to improve washroom facilities at construction sites. In October 2023, Premier David Eby committed to making the necessary changes.

WorkSafeBC held public hearings in January and July 2024, and consulted with employers, construction-sector associations, unions, workers and workers’ advocates. The requirements being introduced are consistent with the regulation reviewed by these participants in the public hearing in July. WorkSafeBC will issue guidelines to support the interpretation and application of the new requirements in the coming weeks.

“This regulation addresses one of the most egregious and long-standing indignities that construction workers have had to face in their daily lives,” said Brynn Bourke, executive director, BC Building Trades. “The requirement for flush toilets on large construction sites means workers building B.C.’s next generation of major infrastructure will have much-improved washroom facilities, along with running water for hand-washing. A sincere thank you goes out to the provincial government for bringing this regulation into effect and to the thousands of workers who fought for these changes.”

WorkSafeBC’s guidelines will allow for flexibility if flush toilets are not practicable. However, the onus will be on the employer to provide a rationale and evidence for being unable to provide these facilities.

Quotes:

Don Wightman, board member of the BC Construction Association, and president of PML Professional Mechanical Ltd. –

“This is a positive change for our industry. We fully support this initiative so that our workforce has access to safe and clean washrooms on our project sites. This is an important step in providing a positive and healthy workplace for all of our workers.”

Clive Yule, president, Total Energy Systems Ltd. –

“Without highly skilled and hard-working employees, construction companies cannot be successful. These new regulations will give workers much-better sanitary conditions that will help keep them healthy and productive while building B.C.’s critical infrastructure.”

Quick Facts:

According to the BC Construction Association, more than 25,000 companies are involved in B.C.’s construction industry

The Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey for July 2024 estimated more than 245,000 people work in the construction sector in B.C.

Learn More:

For information about WorkSafeBC’s consultations, visit:

https://www.worksafebc.com/en/law-policy/public-hearings-consultations/closed-public-hearings-and-consultations/july-2024-public-hearing-proposed-changes-to-ohsr