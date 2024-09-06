Nighttime closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue for continued water line work

Main, News Posted on Sep 5, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises drivers that westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be impacted by water line work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project on Thursday, Sept. 12.

All westbound lanes on Kaʻahumanu Avenue in the vicinity of the intersection with School Street will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. School Street is located between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue.

Motorists heading westbound on Kaʻahumanu Avenue may use Lono Avenue to connect to West Kamehameha Avenue. From there they can connect with Kāne Street which links to Kahului Beach Road and Kaʻahumanu Avenue.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.

