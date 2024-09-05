IDNR to accept bids for agriculture leases for 2025-2029
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, September 5 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will accept sealed bids this fall for about 30 agricultural lease contracts for crop years 2025-2029.
IDNR utilizes agricultural leases as a tool to support wildlife populations and recreational opportunities at sites owned or managed by the agency. The leases developed under this program will promote ecologically sound agricultural practices to improve soil health, minimize soil erosion, improve water quality, and reduce chemical impacts to benefit wildlife populations and their habitats.
944-48 (Hay Farming). Other codes are 944-34 (Corn Farming), 944-76 (Soybean Farming), 944-38 (Crop Farming NEC and Grain Farming NEC).
Once registered in BidBuy, prospective bidders will be notified by email when any agricultural lease bid openings are posted. Prospective bidders will need to download and print the necessary forms from the BidBuy website prior to the vendor conference.
In accordance with state and federal law, the State of Illinois does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or any other protected category in employment, contracts, or any other activity.
