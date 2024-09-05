IDNR to accept bids for agriculture leases for 2025-2029

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, September 5 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will accept sealed bids this fall for about 30 agricultural lease contracts for crop years 2025-2029.





IDNR utilizes agricultural leases as a tool to support wildlife populations and recreational opportunities at sites owned or managed by the agency. The leases developed under this program will promote ecologically sound agricultural practices to improve soil health, minimize soil erosion, improve water quality, and reduce chemical impacts to benefit wildlife populations and their habitats.





IDNR sites with leases open for bid will be publicly announced on BidBuy , the State of Illinois' procurement site. A non-mandatory vendor conference will be conducted for each open lease with details included in the public notice.





Currently, all bidders must register with BidBuy to be eligible to enter a contract with the state. Go online to register. When asked for an NIGP code, enter 944-00 (Farming and Ranching) and

944-48 (Hay Farming). Other codes are 944-34 (Corn Farming), 944-76 (Soybean Farming), 944-38 (Crop Farming NEC and Grain Farming NEC).





Once registered in BidBuy, prospective bidders will be notified by email when any agricultural lease bid openings are posted. Prospective bidders will need to download and print the necessary forms from the BidBuy website prior to the vendor conference.





