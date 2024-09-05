Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders of the Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Class A common stock between November 10, 2020 and August 5, 2024. ZoomInfo is a software and data company that provides customer analytics and intelligence to sales and marketing teams.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (ZI) Misled Investors Regarding Demand for its Product

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (a) that ZoomInfo’s financial and operational results during the Class Period had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled-forward demand for the Company’s database of digital contact information; (b) that material portions of ZoomInfo’s existing customer base were attempting to either substantially reduce their use of the Company’s product or abandon it altogether; (c) that ZoomInfo had used manipulative and coercive auto-renew policies and threats of litigation to force customers into remaining with the Company for an additional contractual term even though they did not want to; (d) that ZoomInfo’s coercive customer retention tactics had materially damaged the Company’s customer relationships, client franchise, and competitive advantages, and created a hidden demand cliff for costumer contract renewals in future periods; (e) that ZoomInfo’s reported accounts receivable were materially comprised of debts owed by high-risk small business customers that had a high likelihood of non-payment and had been induced to transact with the Company through a credit program the Company implemented in 2022; (f) that ZoomInfo’s allowance for credit losses was materially inadequate and understated the risk of non-payments by the Company’s customers; and (g) that as a result of (a)–(f), above, ZoomInfo’s reported revenues, operating income, and customer and retention metrics were materially overstated.

As a result, the price of ZoomInfo Class A common stock declined from a class period high of over $79 per share to just $8 per share by the end of the class period, a 90% decline. Further, Defendants, sold billions of dollars’ worth of ZoomInfo stock at artificially inflated prices before the truth was revealed.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by November 4, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

