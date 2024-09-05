FireSwarm Solutions Inc and ACC Innovation Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Aerial Fire Suppression

SQUAMISH, British Columbia and LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireSwarm Solutions Inc and ACC Innovation, a leading Swedish UAS and robotics manufacturer with close to 40 years of industry expertise, are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership. Effective immediately, FireSwarm Solutions Inc becomes the exclusive distributor of ACC Innovation’s full product catalog, including its renowned Ultra Heavy-Lift, Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS), across North America. This partnership also marks the beginning of joint product development efforts aimed at enhancing the ultra heavy-lift, long endurance Thunder Wasp UAS Quadcopter to be wildfire-ready.

ACC Innovation, with over two decades of experience, stands as a pioneer in the UAS industry. Their advanced technology is now complemented by FireSwarm’s expertise in aviation, emergency management, swarm AI intelligence and aerial fire suppression solutions. This collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of automated, aerial fire suppression technology, setting the stage for future global leadership in this critical field to support and complement current aerial firefighting assets.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Market Reach: FireSwarm Solutions Inc will leverage its presence in North America to distribute ACC Innovation’s full range of products, including UAS Quadcopters and other advanced drone solutions. This strategic move will expand the availability of cutting-edge technology for fire suppression in Canada, the US and Mexico. Innovative Product Development: FireSwarm and ACC Innovation are joining forces to adapt the Thunder Wasp UAS Quadcopter, capable of carrying up to 350 kg (770 lb) payloads, to meet the unique challenges of wildfire environments including in heavy smoke and at night when current aerial firefighting assets are grounded. Our goal is to ensure the technology is fully optimized with hardware and patent-pending Swarm AI Intelligence for precise, effective and efficient fire management. Global Leadership: This partnership not only strengthens the position of both FireSwarm and ACC Innovation in North America but also sets the foundation for future expansion into global markets. The combined expertise and resources of both companies are poised to redefine the standards of automated aerial fire suppression worldwide.



“We at ACC Innovation are excited to collaborate with the knowledgeable and talented team at FireSwarm to integrate AI and automation into our UAS systems, providing the precision and lift capacity essential in the fight against wildfires.” Claes Drougge, Founder, ACC Innovation

“FireSwarm is thrilled to bring the ACC Innovation ultra heavy-lift, long-endurance UAS to North America, adding capacity to wildfire services in a way not seen since the advent of helicopters.” Alex Deslauriers, Founder & CEO, FireSwarm Solutions Inc

About FireSwarm Solutions Inc: FireSwarm Solutions Inc. is a wildfire technology startup comprised of multidisciplinary experts, developing end-to-end comprehensive wildfire management solutions and services. By leveraging advanced autonomous ultra heavy-lift, long-endurance UAS and drone technology, along with the development of patent-pending AI and machine learning algorithms, the company is committed to enhancing the detection, assessment, and response to wildfires, ensuring the safety of people, property and the planet.

About ACC Innovation: Based in Sweden, ACC Innovation has been at the forefront of robotics and UAS robotics technology since 1986. With a presence in the UAV industry since its inception, they have developed substantial expertise in global sales, aftermarket support, and technological innovation. Known for commitment to quality and innovation, ACC Innovation holds multiple patents on UAS technology and offers a comprehensive range of high-performance uncrewed vehicles and related products. ACC Innovation continues to develop cutting-edge tools that empower first responders and agencies worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

FireSwarm Solutions Inc

Melanie Bitner, Co-Founder & CMO, FireSwarm

https://www.fireswarmsolutions.com/

ACC Innovations

Claes Drougge, Founder, ACC

https://www.accinnovation.se/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a230573-dde7-49b8-b11a-857cdded8de0

ACC Innovation Thunder Wasp Heavy Lift UAS carrying 350kg of water The FireSwarm ACC Thunder Wasp Heavy-Lift Drone buckets 350kg of water with medium sized Bambi Bucket during test flight.

