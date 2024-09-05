The DSEDJ announces that classes of all education levels are suspended for the whole day today (6 September) after consultation with Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau
MACAU, September 5 - According to Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), Typhoon Signal No. 8 is expected to remain in force before noon today (6 September). After consulting with the SMG, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announces that classes of all education levels of non-tertiary education are suspended for the whole day, while tertiary education institutions observe the relevant regulations.
The DSEDJ reminds schools to take preventative measures with ongoing efforts, including installing waterproof gates, inspecting buildings and school facilities, relocating equipment and monitoring the electrical system, as well as taking precautionary measures against flooding.
