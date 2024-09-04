Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Virtual Workshop In Carrollton
September 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Carrollton will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Monday, September 9.
“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Carrollton, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”
TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the virtual workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.
Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation, introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Carrollton workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Carrollton will join 63 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation.
Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join online.
Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Carrollton
Monday, September 9, 2024, from 4PM-5PM
To join virtually: bit.ly/MFT_Carrollton
For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/1541403646808703
Questions may be directed to: Susan Prosoco, Marketing Manager, City of Carrollton, 972-466-3596, Susan.Prosoco@cityofcarrollton.com
Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities
