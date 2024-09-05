Career-changing Strategies for Pushing Your Sales Game to the Max: The Sales Professional’s Roadmap

New From Palmetto Publishing, SELL SELL SELL Promises Instruction To Achieve Success in Sales Through Positivity

Charleston, SC, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selling takes a special person to achieve great heights. It doesn’t matter your level—the passion is what drives you. So you have the passion, but what will it take to break through the ceiling you’ve spent months or years knocking on?

In Gregory J. Gaumer’s new book SELL SELL SELL, sales professionals at any level will discover an actionable roadmap to find the success they’re searching for.

“Sell Sell Sell is a book designed for all sales professionals regardless of experience level,” said Gaumer. “This book is not for those who are comfortable with being average.”

Within the book, readers will find practical, game-changing strategies for using their desire to make an impact to earn clients’ trust, respect, and ultimately—purchase.

“What separates Sell Sell Sell from the other books you’ve read before is that this one was written by someone who’s done it, continuing to do it, and will continue to do it at the highest level possible.”

If you’re looking for simple motivation, SELL SELL SELL isn’t it. Instead, this book is a career-changing guide that puts you in control of the ceiling of your sales success.

Sell Sell Sell is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/greg-gaumer-129691236

Instagram: @greggaumer_

About the Author:

Gregory J. Gaumer is a combat veteran, having served in the USAR for seven years, including during the Iraq War. He has worked in business sales, operations management, and holds a regional sales directorship in the oil industry. From service to his country to leadership in the private sector, Gregory brings decades of experience and training to teach readers how to win over clients. He holds a BA in communications from CSUSB and an MBA from Argosy University.

